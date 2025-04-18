US Vice President JD Vance to visit Jaipur; city gears up with heightened security, restricted tourist access

US Vice President JD Vance and his Indian-origin wife, Usha Vance, are set to visit Jaipur during their upcoming trip to India, as announced by the White House.

As part of his visit, Vance is also expected to address a conference at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC), a significant engagement amid ongoing trade and tariff tensions between India and the United States.

The Vice President is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi next week.

Chief Secretary of the state Sudhansh Pant held a high-level meeting on Thursday on the final preparations of the US Vice President's visit. Both central and state security agencies have been placed on high alert in Jaipur ahead of the visit. Preparations are being closely coordinated to ensure a seamless security cover for the Vice President's stay.

US Military aircrafts land at Jaipur

Adding to the heightened activity, two US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft — among the largest military cargo planes in the world — landed at Jaipur International Airport over the past two days. These aircraft are extensively used by both the American and Indian armed forces for transporting troops and heavy equipment.

According to airport officials, one aircraft arrived on Tuesday and departed later that evening, while the second plane, which flew in from Qatar on Wednesday morning, left after a brief halt. Sources suggest that these aircraft delivered security and technical equipment likely intended for use during the Vice President’s visit.