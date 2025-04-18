Uttarakhand MPs sanction zero new projects, hundreds stalled from previous term

DEHRADUN: As per a Right to Information (RTI) disclosure, data reveals that none of the five MPs elected in the 18th Lok Sabha in 2024 have sanctioned any work from their allocated MPLADS funds as of December 2024.

This highlights a significant lapse in the utilisation of the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds by Uttarakhand's Lok Sabha MPs.

Adding to the concern, former MPs from the 17th Lok Sabha tenure have managed to spend only 58 per cent of their allocated funds by the same date, with a striking 795 sanctioned projects yet to even begin.

The information was obtained by RTI activist Nadeemuddin from the office of the Rural Development Commissioner, Uttarakhand, the nodal department for MPLADS.

Citing the information received, Nadeemuddin confirmed, "None of the MPs from the 18th Lok Sabha have sanctioned any work by December 2024."

The data for the 17th Lok Sabha shows a total of 5782 works were sanctioned. By December 2024, only 3517 of these were completed, 1470 were ongoing, and 795 had not commenced.

Sharing specific constituency details from the previous term of the MPs with TNIE, Nadeemuddin revealed, "The former Almora MP, Ajay Tamta, utilised 69% of his funds, with 36 out of 1,763 sanctioned works remaining unstarted."