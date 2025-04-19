10 new livestock and poultry breeds notified, total number stands at 212

NEW DELHI: The government has notified ten new livestock and poultry breeds across various states, including buffalo, dogs, goats, ducks, donkeys, pigs, sheep, and yaks. They are now on the list of animal genetic resources registered by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR) under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). The total number of registered breeds in India now stands at 212.

The new breeds have been recognised due to their special genetic importance. They possess distinctive characteristics, are well-adapted to local climates, and are numerically scarce. Recognising them will aid the government in formulating policies aligned with livestock needs.

The Department of Agricultural Research and Education, under the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare has acknowledged these breeds to enhance productivity, improve animal health and welfare, boost trade, and contribute to food security.