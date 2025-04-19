Adopt mindful eating, healthier living: PM Modi on World Liver Day
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to adopt mindful eating practices and prioritise healthier living.
On the occasion of World Liver Day, Modi spoke about the importance of “small steps like reducing oil intake to make a big difference.”
Responding to a post by Union Health Minister J P Nadda on X, Modi said: “Commendable effort to mark #WorldLiverDay with a call for mindful eating and healthier living. Small steps like reducing oil intake can make a big difference. Together, let’s build a fitter, healthier India by raising awareness about obesity.”
Earlier, Nadda, on the occasion of the World Liver Day, exhorted people to take a pledge to reduce their edible oil intake by at least 10 per cent and embrace a healthier lifestyle.
“Small changes can lead to big results when we treat food as medicine. In response to the call by PM Modi, let us also pledge to raise awareness about obesity and its growing impact on our society. Together, let’s work towards a future where healthier living is the norm, starting with the food we eat,” Nadda posted.
At an event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his remarkable journey of weight loss.
Speaking at an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, on World Liver Day, Shah urged the youth to follow a regimen of two hours of physical exercise and six hours of sleep to ensure good health.
"I have achieved a very big change since May 2019 till now. By having the right amount of sleep, pure water, food and exercise, I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines," he said.
Shah said this helped to improve his capacity to work, think, and make decisions.
The minister inaugurated an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre at ILBS and also visited a cartoon gallery organised around the theme of liver health at the institute.
Shah urged corporate houses to publicise the importance of liver health and support the institutes working in the field of liver treatment and research.
Experts said Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, often called NAFLD, is a liver problem that affects people who drink little to no alcohol. They said India is seeing a rise in NAFLD cases, especially among young adults.
According to Mahajan Imaging & Labs, in the past six months, they have found that 35% of young adults under 45 undergoing ultrasound scans have exhibited fatty liver.
Health experts attribute this worrying trend to increasingly sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating patterns, and elevated stress levels - factors that are taking a toll on liver health across both younger and middle-aged age groups.
Fatty liver, or hepatic steatosis, occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While often asymptomatic in its early stages, the condition can lead to severe complications such as liver inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer if left unchecked.
NAFLD affects approximately 32.4% of the global population, making it the most common chronic liver disease worldwide. Moreover, the prevalence has increased from 26% in 2005 to 38% in recent years and is expected to reach 55.4% by 2040.
Dr. Harsh Mahajan, Founder & Chairman, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “Fatty liver often develops silently, with many individuals experiencing no noticeable symptoms in the early stages. However, signs like persistent fatigue, unexplained weight gain, abdominal discomfort, or elevated liver enzymes during routine blood tests can point to underlying issues.”
Dr. Randhir Sud, Chairman of Gastroenterology and Gastrosciences, Medanta Hospital, said, "Fatty liver disease has evolved into one of the most pressing but under-recognised public health challenges of our time. We're not just dealing with an increase in isolated cases - we're witnessing a systemic shift in how and when the disease manifests. The progression from simple steatosis to inflammation, fibrosis, and even cirrhosis can occur silently over years, often without triggering any immediate alarms.”
“This makes population-level screening, especially among younger adults, absolutely essential. Beyond lifestyle changes, we need stronger clinical protocols and public health strategies to integrate liver health into regular preventive care," he said.
Experts attribute this shift from older to younger adults is due to increased consumption of processed foods, reduced physical activity, irregular sleep cycles, and high levels of stress, especially in post-pandemic work cultures.