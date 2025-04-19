Adopt mindful eating, healthier living: PM Modi on World Liver Day

Earlier, Nadda, on the occasion of the World Liver Day, exhorted people to take a pledge to reduce their edible oil intake by at least 10 per cent and embrace a healthier lifestyle.

“Small changes can lead to big results when we treat food as medicine. In response to the call by PM Modi, let us also pledge to raise awareness about obesity and its growing impact on our society. Together, let’s work towards a future where healthier living is the norm, starting with the food we eat,” Nadda posted.

At an event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his remarkable journey of weight loss.

Speaking at an event at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) in Delhi, on World Liver Day, Shah urged the youth to follow a regimen of two hours of physical exercise and six hours of sleep to ensure good health.

"I have achieved a very big change since May 2019 till now. By having the right amount of sleep, pure water, food and exercise, I have achieved much in life. In the last 4.5 years, I have become free from all allopathic medicines," he said.

Shah said this helped to improve his capacity to work, think, and make decisions.

The minister inaugurated an Integrated Liver Rehabilitation Centre at ILBS and also visited a cartoon gallery organised around the theme of liver health at the institute.