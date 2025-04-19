Air hostess dies in car crash, friend booked for rash driving

BHOPAL: A 21-year-old air hostess with a private airline died in Bhopal after the car she was travelling in plunged into a canal on Thursday. The woman, identified as Harshita Sharma, was accompanied by two of her friends at the time of the accident. One of them — an MBA student named Jai — was behind the wheel.

The car was passing through the road near the Holy Cross School when a stray cow suddenly appeared in front of them. To avoid hitting the animal, Jai slammed on the brakes, leading the car to overturn and tumble into the Kolar canal.

Though Jai and the other friend, Sujal, were just slightly hurt, Harshita sustained severe head injuries. Her friends pulled her out of the car and rushed her to a private hospital, where she breathed her last on Friday morning.

Harshita’s father, P Sharma, said he learnt about the incident from Harshita’s friend Shivani only in the morning. By the time Harshita’s family arrived at the hospital, she had already been declared brain dead.

A case of negligent driving has been registered against Jai, the Kolar police staff said. Further probe is under way.