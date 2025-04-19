Army orders inquiry after J&K university professor alleges assault in Rajouri

SRINAGAR: The Army on Friday ordered an inquiry after a University professor accused the soldiers of assaulting him during checking of vehicles in a village in the border district of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr Liyaqat Ali, an Assistant Professor at IGNOU in Delhi, stated that the four of them travelling in a vehicle were attacked by army personnel near the border village Laam in Nowshera, Rajouri district on Thursday.

“When they stopped our vehicle, we showed them our identity cards and I told them that I was an assistant professor. Without any reason or provocation, they beat us. I was hit in the head by the gunbutts causing head injuries,” he said.

The video of Dr Liyaqat bleeding from his head while recounting the incident has gone viral on social media.