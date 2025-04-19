BJP, Congress slam Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal's daughter's wedding at Kapurthala House

CHANDIGARH: Both BJP and Congress leaders took a dig at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for conducting weddings at the Kapurthala House the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister in Delhi.
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said that the official residence of the CM is now a 'marriage palace of eminence'. Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition and a senior Congress leader, also took a jibe at CM Mann as he said, `Nero fiddled while Rome burned.’
Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita tied the knot with her classmate Sambhav Jain from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, yesterday at a low-key event in Lutyens, Delhi.
This is the second high-profile private function of a senior AAP leader which was held at Kapurthala House the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister in Delhi.
Earlier in May 2023, AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony with actor Parineeti Chopra took place here. The jaimala and reception were both solemnised at Kapurthala House.
It is learned that about 150 select invites were issued for the wedding which featured an all-vegetarian menu and a performance by Punjabi singer Mika.
With a highly limited guest list, the wedding was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Dr. Gurpreet Kaur, former Delhi Minister Atishi, AAP’s Punjab in-charge and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, former minister Gopal Rai, and Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha.
Congratulating Arvind Kejriwal on his daughter’s weeding ceremony, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar wrote on the social media platform X, "Heartiest greetings to Sh. Arvind Kejriwal ji on the occasion of the marriage of his daughter at Kapurthala House. For some time 'Kapurthala House' seems to have become the 'Marriage Palace of Eminence'.
Recalling how, before Kejriwal’s daughter’s marriage, AAP MP Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding ceremonies had been held at the same venue. Jakhar wrote, " Before this wedding, Raghav Chadha’s pre-wedding ceremonies were held at this very venue. Forget about questions of propriety, It’s just a matter of time before Hon. Chief Minister may declare it as new initiative of the Punjab Government. Another model of 'kranti’ to earn revenue for almost bankrupt Punjab by opening doors of Kapurthala House for solemnising marriages - in Khaas Aadmi style.’’
A video has gone viral on social media, where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can be seen dancing at former Delhi CM and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's daughter's engagement ceremony in Delhi on Thursday. In the short clip, Mann can be seen performing bhangra at Harshita Kejriwal's engagement ceremony, reportedly held at Shangri-La hotel in Delhi.
Tagging a video of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann dancing at the ceremony of Kejriwal’s daughter, leader of opposition and senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa wrote on X, "Nero fiddled while Rome burned.’’
Sources said that following their wedding, the couple will host a reception on April 20 (Sunday) in which is expected to be another private celebration attended by friends, political colleagues and extended family members.