BJP, Congress slam Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over Kejriwal's daughter's wedding at Kapurthala House

CHANDIGARH: Both BJP and Congress leaders took a dig at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for conducting weddings at the Kapurthala House the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister in Delhi.

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar said that the official residence of the CM is now a 'marriage palace of eminence'. Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of opposition and a senior Congress leader, also took a jibe at CM Mann as he said, `Nero fiddled while Rome burned.’

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita tied the knot with her classmate Sambhav Jain from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, yesterday at a low-key event in Lutyens, Delhi.

This is the second high-profile private function of a senior AAP leader which was held at Kapurthala House the official residence of Punjab Chief Minister in Delhi.

Earlier in May 2023, AAP Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony with actor Parineeti Chopra took place here. The jaimala and reception were both solemnised at Kapurthala House.

It is learned that about 150 select invites were issued for the wedding which featured an all-vegetarian menu and a performance by Punjabi singer Mika.