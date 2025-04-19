'CJI is responsible for all civil wars in the country,' says BJP MP Nishikant Dubey; party 'rejects' comment

"Ordinarily, courts do not interfere at the admission stage when a law is passed. But this case may warrant an exception. If a property declared as waqf by user is denotified, it can have grave ramifications," the court observed.

Questioning the court's observation regarding the removal of 'waqf by user 'provision, Dubey said that the court had sought documentary proof in cases involving temples, including Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, but has chosen to ignore the similar need in the ongoing case.

Citing Article 368 of the Constitution, he said that law-making is the job of Parliament, and the Supreme Court is meant to interpret the laws.

The court can order the government but not Parliament, he asserted.

Dubey cited the court's earlier decisions to decriminalise consensual homosexuality, which was covered under Section 377 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code, and to strike down Section 66(A) of the IT Act to target its alleged overreach.

He claimed that the court decriminalised homosexuality despite all religions considering it wrong and that Section 66(A) was required to curb the increasing misuse of online platforms to send objectionable contents.

Dubey, an MP from Godda in Jharkhand, is often in the vanguard of the BJP's political attacks on its rivals in the Lok Sabha and in articulating the ruling party's stand on various issues.

The apex court's recent decision to set a timeline for the President of India to take a decision on the bills sent to her has triggered a fresh round of debate, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar voicing strong disapproval of the judgement.

Dhankhar has also been maintaining that the apex court was wrong in striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act in 2015.

On the other hand, opposition parties have lauded the court's direction to the President as well as the proceedings in the apex court in the Waqf (Amendment) Act matter.

Reacting to Dubey's statement, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "This is a defamatory statement against the Supreme Court. Nishikant Dubey is a person who continuously demolishes all other institutions. Now, he has attacked the Supreme Court. I hope that the Supreme Court judges will take this into notice as he is not speaking in Parliament but outside it. His attack on the Supreme Court is not acceptable."

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)