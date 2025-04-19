CM Himanta Biswa invites PM Modi to Assam for Bhupen Hazarika centenary celebrations

NEW DELHI: Assam Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the inaugural function of the year-long birth centenary celebrations of doyen of music Bharat Ratna, Dr.Bhupen Hazarika, this year.

In his 20-minute meeting with the Prime Minister at his official residence here, Chief Minister Dr Sarma also invited Modi to inaugurate the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant and also to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project and the Darrang Medical College and Hospital.

The Prime Minister readily accepted the invitations extended by the Chief Minister to be the chief guest at these functions to be held on September 8 next.

The Chief Minister conveyed his heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for accepting the invitations extended by him.

Later, taking to the micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Dr. Sarma posted, "It was my privilege to meet Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today.BI had the honour of inviting him to Assam as the Chief Guest for the inaugural ceremony of the year-long celebration of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary", he said.

"I also took the opportunity to request his gracious presence for the inauguration of the Assam Bio-Ethanol Plant, with a production capacity of 49 KTPA ethanol, using 300 KTPA bamboo as feedstock", his added.

"In addition, I also requested him to lay the foundation stones of two key infrastructure projects: the Rs 5,700 crore Guwahati Ring Road project and the Darrang Medical College and Hospital,"he explained.

"The Hon’ble Prime Minister has agreed to grace these important occasions on 8th September 2025,"his post said.