Don’t use refined sugar in nutrition kits: Government

NEW DELHI: In a major development, the centre has directed all states not to use refined sugar, foods high in fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS), preservatives, colours, and flavours in supplementary nutrition provided to children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.
The advisory came after the Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry found that the contents of Take Home Rations (THR) and Hot-Cooked Meals (HCM) across states and UTs provided to children, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls contain a high proportion of sugar, salt, and other items.
The detailed advisory issued by the WCD Ministry, a copy of which is with this paper, said that while providing the HCM and THR to different categories of beneficiaries under the Mission Poshan 2:0, the states should not use refined sugar and should use only jaggery for sweetening if needed.
“Inclusion of added jaggery should be restricted to less than 5% of total energy to avoid excessive intake of discretionary calories,” the advisory issued by WCD Deputy Secretary Jyotika said.
“Use of foods high in fat, salt and sugar (HFSS) should be avoided for all age and gender groups as recommended by WHO and Dietary Guidelines for Indians. Use of salt may be limited,” the advisory dated April 17 said.
The ministry also said states and UTs may consider designing THR recipes without adding salt and sugar so that the beneficiaries may use them according to their preference.
Welcoming the step, Dr Arun Gupta, Pediatrician and Convenor of Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), a national think-tank on nutrition consisting of independent medical experts, paediatricians, and nutritionists, said the advisory was “long overdue.”
“For the first time, the WCD ministry has acknowledged that added sugars, salt, and HFSS items in THR and HCM are a real concern. If implemented in letter and spirit, this will protect millions of children, pregnant women, and adolescent girls from diet-related non-communicable diseases,” he told this newspaper.
Dr Gupta also urged the central government to include the definition of HFSS in supplementary advisory. “While the concerns are expressed on the use of preservatives, colours, and flavours, it might be useful to advise avoidance of pre-packaged foods for all infants, young children and adolescents as they contain such ingredients that are mostly high in sugars/salt or fats.”
According to Neelmani Singh, a public health nutrition expert, the government’s push to eliminate added sugar from Take Home Rations under Mission Poshan 2.0 is a heartfelt effort to give kids a healthier start in life. “It’s about protecting them from obesity, diabetes, and other health issues down the road while teaching them to enjoy food that’s good for them,” said Singh, who added that he wrote several letters to the WCD minister Annapurna Devi on this issue.
The guidelines also asked states to reduce the number of sweet recipes served in morning snacks and HCM.