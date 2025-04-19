Nation

Fire breaks out in Prayagraj tent supplier warehouse; no casualties

A man, who works in a godown near the warehouse where the fire broke out, claimed the sound of cylinders exploding could be heard.
Firefighting continues at a tent house godown in Prayagraj, where a fire broke out early in the morning, April 19, 2025.
PRAYAGRAJ: A fire broke out in the warehouse of a company, which supplied tenting materials for the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh, in the Parade Ground area early on Saturday, an official said.

He added water tenders were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to bring the blaze under control.

There were no reports of any casualties.

A man, who works in a godown near the warehouse where the fire broke out, claimed the sound of cylinders exploding could be heard.

Prayagraj's chief fire officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said six water tenders had been deployed to bring the blaze under control.

Water tenders from other places were also reaching the spot.

Logs and tent items were stored in the warehouse, he added.

