Gujarat teacher booked under POCSO Act; school denies allegations

AHMEDABAD: A disturbing case has surfaced in the city where a four-year-old girl has allegedly suffered internal injuries to her private parts, prompting her mother to file a police complaint against a teacher at Karnavati International School in the Railnagar area.

The Pradyumnanagar Police have registered a case under sections pertaining to causing harm, the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and the Atrocities Act.

The complaint, filed by the child’s mother, accuses a teacher identified as Mittalben of inflicting internal injuries on the child using a pen or some other object. The teacher has denied the allegations, and the school management has also dismissed the claims, citing CCTV footage that reportedly shows no evidence of misconduct.

According to the police, the incident allegedly took place on April 11. The child returned home from school and complained of pain in her private parts. Her mother initially assumed the discomfort was due to heat and did not take further action. However, the following day, the child again complained of severe pain, at which point her mother noticed a sticky discharge and suspected something unusual.