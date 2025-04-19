Gujarat teacher booked under POCSO Act; school denies allegations

AHMEDABAD: A disturbing case has surfaced in the city where a four-year-old girl has allegedly suffered internal injuries to her private parts, prompting her mother to file a police complaint against a teacher at Karnavati International School in the Railnagar area.
The Pradyumnanagar Police have registered a case under sections pertaining to causing harm, the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and the Atrocities Act.
The complaint, filed by the child’s mother, accuses a teacher identified as Mittalben of inflicting internal injuries on the child using a pen or some other object. The teacher has denied the allegations, and the school management has also dismissed the claims, citing CCTV footage that reportedly shows no evidence of misconduct.
According to the police, the incident allegedly took place on April 11. The child returned home from school and complained of pain in her private parts. Her mother initially assumed the discomfort was due to heat and did not take further action. However, the following day, the child again complained of severe pain, at which point her mother noticed a sticky discharge and suspected something unusual.
The child’s parents took her to a nearby private hospital, where doctors raised concerns about possible sexual abuse. During questioning, the child was shown photographs of teachers, students, and staff and reportedly pointed to the accused teacher.
She was later shifted to the Rajkot Civil Hospital and then to Janana Hospital for continued treatment. A medico-legal case was subsequently filed, triggering a formal investigation.
Police have begun collecting statements and evidence. In the meantime, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a protest at the school on April 19, demanding the immediate arrest of the teacher and action against the school.
Police detained three NSUI workers to prevent the situation from escalating.
School director Ashok Pambhare has defended the institution, stating that they have complete CCTV footage of the child's presence on the school premises on April 11. "If the parents are genuine, the management will cooperate. But based on the footage, there is no indication of any such incident,” he said.
The incident has caused significant outrage in Rajkot’s education circles, with the police continuing their probe to establish the truth.