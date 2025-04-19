Himachal government to seek Centre's nod for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki-La pass

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a meeting with General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Command Lt General Anindya Sengupta in Shimla, announced that the state will raise the issue of commencing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Kinnaur district through Shipki-La with the union government.

Sukhu emphasised that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, with thousands of pilgrims undertaking the journey each year, continuing a centuries-old spiritual tradition. He said that pilgrims can make entry into Tibet through Shipki-La Pass, as it offers viable route for them.

Highlighting a long-pending demand from the people of border areas, CM Sukhu stated that the state government would urge the Central Government to establish a Himachal Scouts Battalion, similar to those in Sikkim, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh, with a special quota for locals from the bordering areas of the state.

He also sought cooperation and collaboration with the Indian Army and other paramilitary forces to promote border tourism up to the LAC. Additionally, he emphasized that the state government would urge the Central Government to abolish the inner line check posts of various military and paramilitary forces, which currently create permit-related hurdles for tourists. He stressed the need to simplify travel and enhance the overall visitor experience.