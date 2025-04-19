Himachal government to seek Centre's nod for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki-La pass

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a meeting with General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Command Lt General Anindya Sengupta in Shimla, announced that the state will raise the issue of commencing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from Kinnaur district through Shipki-La with the union government.
Sukhu emphasised that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense religious significance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists, with thousands of pilgrims undertaking the journey each year, continuing a centuries-old spiritual tradition. He said that pilgrims can make entry into Tibet through Shipki-La Pass, as it offers viable route for them.
Highlighting a long-pending demand from the people of border areas, CM Sukhu stated that the state government would urge the Central Government to establish a Himachal Scouts Battalion, similar to those in Sikkim, Ladakh, and Arunachal Pradesh, with a special quota for locals from the bordering areas of the state.
He also sought cooperation and collaboration with the Indian Army and other paramilitary forces to promote border tourism up to the LAC. Additionally, he emphasized that the state government would urge the Central Government to abolish the inner line check posts of various military and paramilitary forces, which currently create permit-related hurdles for tourists. He stressed the need to simplify travel and enhance the overall visitor experience.
Sukhu also requested the Army to establish an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley capable of accommodating large aircraft to boost tourism in the region.
He further suggested conducting surveys for heliports in Sangla, Neesang, and Thangi, emphasising that these initiatives would significantly promote tourism in forward areas and strengthen the local economy.
Highlighting tourism as a priority sector for the state government, he stressed the need for coordination with the Army to enhance tourism in the bordering areas.
Sukhu also proposed the establishment of a Military School in the region and announced that the state government would set up a milk processing plant in the border area, with products supplied to the Indian Army.
He said that roads must be maintained by the Ministry of Defence as it is the lifeline of the State. These include Kiato-Takling La- Nurbo Sumdo, Wangtoo-Kafnu- Mud- Attargoo, Leo-Chango, Giu-Pong, Khanadunti-Nithal Thach, Harsil, Jeori-Wangtoo on the right bank to the Shipki-La roads.
Expressing strong support, the Army assured cooperation in these initiatives and also evinced keen interest to converge in water supply, power and sports sectors with the State Government to provide better facilities for the people residing in border areas.
Lt. General Anindya Sengupta said that the Army will construct an all weather Ice Skating Rink and an Indoor Stadium at Kaza. Additionally, it will also organise eye health check up camp in Kaza including facilities for procedures.