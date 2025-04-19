India condemns killing of Hindu leader in Bangladesh, calls out ‘systematic persecution’

India on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of prominent Hindu community leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, calling it part of a “pattern of systematic persecution” of minorities under the neighbouring country’s interim government.

Roy, 58, was allegedly abducted from his residence in Dinajpur district in north Bangladesh and brutally assaulted before succumbing to his injuries, according to local media reports. He was the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and an influential figure within the Hindu community.

“We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on X. “This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity.”

India reminded Bangladesh of its obligations to protect minority communities. “We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions,” the MEA said.