India condemns killing of Hindu leader in Bangladesh, calls out ‘systematic persecution’

India on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of prominent Hindu community leader Bhabesh Chandra Roy in Bangladesh, calling it part of a “pattern of systematic persecution” of minorities under the neighbouring country’s interim government.
Roy, 58, was allegedly abducted from his residence in Dinajpur district in north Bangladesh and brutally assaulted before succumbing to his injuries, according to local media reports. He was the vice-president of the Biral unit of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad and an influential figure within the Hindu community.
“We have noted with distress the abduction and brutal killing of Shri Bhabesh Chandra Roy, a Hindu minority leader in Bangladesh,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on X. “This killing follows a pattern of systematic persecution of Hindu minorities under the interim government even as the perpetrators of previous such events roam with impunity.”
India reminded Bangladesh of its obligations to protect minority communities. “We condemn this incident and once again remind the interim government to live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities, including Hindus, without inventing excuses or making distinctions,” the MEA said.
According to The Daily Star, Roy received a phone call around 4:30 pm on Thursday, believed to be from the perpetrators confirming his presence at home. Roughly 30 minutes later, four men on two motorcycles allegedly abducted him from his residence in Basudebpur village, about 330 kilometres northwest of Dhaka.
He was taken to Narabari village, where he was severely assaulted. Family members said Roy was returned home unconscious and rushed to a hospital in Dinajpur, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Biral Police Station officer-in-charge Abdus Sabur said preparations were underway to file a case, and efforts were on to identify and arrest the attackers.
Meanwhile, tensions escalated diplomatically as India rejected recent remarks by Bangladeshi officials drawing parallels between violence in West Bengal and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.
“We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday. “This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free.”
The spokesperson asked Dhaka to focus on protecting the rights of its minorities instead of indulging in “virtue signalling”.
The killing has sparked outrage among Hindu groups and civil society members in Bangladesh, who have repeatedly raised concerns over the safety of religious minorities.