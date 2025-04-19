Inherited truth, courage from Nehru: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru's greatest legacy was giving Indians the courage to resist oppression and claim freedom, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday and added he inherited "truth and courage" from his great-grandfather -- the country's first prime minister.

In a free-wheeling conversation with party leader Sandeep Dikshit that was posted on the former Congress chief's X handle and YouTube channel, Gandhi talks about his pursuit of truth and his willingness to stand by it no matter what the cost.

"Nehru didn't teach us politics -- he taught us to confront fear and stand for the truth. He gave Indians the courage to resist oppression and ultimately claim freedom," the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said in the post on X.

"His greatest legacy lies in his relentless pursuit of truth -- a principle that shaped everything he stood for," he added.