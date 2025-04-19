JEE-Main 2025 result: 24 candidates get 100 percentile, Rajasthan leads with highest number of toppers

NEW DELHI: Twenty-four candidates scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance JEE (Main) 2025, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

Rajasthan, India’s coaching hub, had the highest number of candidates with a perfect score, with as many as seven scoring 100 percentile.

Two female students – Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh – are among the top scorers, who appeared for the JEE Main Paper 1 B.E./B.Tech.

Rajasthan is followed by Telangana (3), Uttar Pradesh (3), and West Bengal (2).

The examination was held in April across nine shifts at 531 centres in 300 cities, including 15 outside India.

The results of 110 candidates found using unfair means, including forged documents, were withheld.

A total of 10,61,840 students registered for the second session of JEE Main 2025 Paper. Of them, 9,92,350 appeared in the second edition of the crucial exam.