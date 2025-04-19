JEE-Main 2025 result: 24 candidates get 100 percentile, Rajasthan leads with highest number of toppers

NEW DELHI: Twenty-four candidates scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance JEE (Main) 2025, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.
Rajasthan, India’s coaching hub, had the highest number of candidates with a perfect score, with as many as seven scoring 100 percentile.
Two female students – Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh – are among the top scorers, who appeared for the JEE Main Paper 1 B.E./B.Tech.
Rajasthan is followed by Telangana (3), Uttar Pradesh (3), and West Bengal (2).
The examination was held in April across nine shifts at 531 centres in 300 cities, including 15 outside India.
The results of 110 candidates found using unfair means, including forged documents, were withheld.
A total of 10,61,840 students registered for the second session of JEE Main 2025 Paper. Of them, 9,92,350 appeared in the second edition of the crucial exam.
According to officials, NTA scores are not the same as the percentage of marks obtained, but normalised scores.
NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, officials explained.
The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained, NTA clarified.
Based on the results of JEE (Main) Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for JEE (Advanced), which is a one-stop exam for admission to the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
The examination was held in 13 languages – Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The NTA scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and 2B (B.Planning) for the JEE (Main) – 2025 Session 2 will be issued separately, the testing agency said.
You can view the JEE-Main 2025 result here: https://jeemain.nta.ac.in/.