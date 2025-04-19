MHA asks states to reserve posts in police forces for first batch of Agniveers set to exit in 2026

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the states to reserve seats for Agniveers in their respective police forces as part of future recruitments.
The first batch of Agniveers is set to exit the Armed Forces after completing their four-year tenure in 2026.
According to officials, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has written letters to the Chief Ministers and the Union Home Secretary, Govind Mohan, to the Chief Secretaries in this regard.
The officials said that the states have been sensitised on the need to provide employment opportunities for approximately 75 percent of Agniveers, who will transition out of the Armed Forces after completing four years of scheduled tenure.
In their communications, both the Home Minister and the Home Secretary highlighted that military-trained Agniveers would be most suitable for their roles in the state-level law enforcement agencies.
As per the Agnipath scheme brought in by the central government, only 25 percent of the total intake each year will be absorbed by the armed forces, and the rest will get different jobs.
As per the plan announced earlier by the MHA, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) will give 10 percent quota in their recruitments to Agniveers, the officials said, adding that if states decide to give a 15-20 per cent quota, close to 50 percent Agniveers would be absorbed in police forces.
The Centre’s move to sensitise the states indicates the government’s resolve to institutionalise the Agnipath scheme by providing a post-service pathway for Agniveers. When launched in 2022, the scheme drew a lot of criticism.
The scheme, which offers short-term military service to youth aged between 17 and 21 years, promises skill development and post-service support. But the transition back to civilian life continues to be a matter of concern for many.
Now with the letters to the states, the MHA intends to bring in uniformity in the efforts made by them ahead of 2026, the first year of Agniveers’ exit from the military service, the officials said.