NCW team meets riot-hit people in Bengal's Murshidabad, TMC describes commission as BJP's wing

KOLKATA: delegation of the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, on Saturday met riot-hit people in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and assured them that the Centre would take necessary steps to ensure their safety.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, questioned the NCW’s neutrality, accusing it of functioning as a "political wing of the BJP."

During the visit, affected women shared their harrowing experiences from the recent communal violence, which claimed three lives.

They demanded the establishment of permanent BSF camps in select areas and called for an NIA probe into the clashes.

Rahatkar said, "I am dumbfounded by the agony these women are having to suffer. What they went through during the violence is beyond imagination."

The NCW chief assured the victims that there was "no cause for worry" as the Centre is with you.

"We have come here to see your plight. Please don't worry. The country and the commission are with you. Don't think that you are alone," Rahatkar told the victims at Betbona village.

Many of the riot-affected women broke down in tears during their interactions with the NCW team.

The villagers were seen holding placards that displayed messages such as 'We don't want Lakshmir Bhandar, we want BSF camp. We want security'.

'We are under attack,' read another placard. 'We demand resignation of chief minister for her failure to protect us,' said another placard.

NCW member Archana Majumdar told reporters that the Commission would report the women’s demands to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, especially regarding the deployment of BSF camps in the area.