Punjab police bust two BKI terror modules; 13 arrested

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police on Saturday arrested 13 alleged accused including one minor in two intelligence-led operations and thus busted two ISI-backed Khalistani terror modules that were being run by a proscribed terrorist outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). Police also seized two rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), two IEDs (2.5 kg each) two hand grenades and two kilogram RDX, five pistols, six magazines, 44 live cartridges, one wireless and three vehicles.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said here today, "The terror modules, sponsored by the Pak-based ISI, were being controlled by BKI, with two key operational nodes—France-based Satnam Singh alias Satta and Greece-based Jaswinder Singh alias Mannu Agwan. Their role was earlier also figured in various operations, with accused Satnam’s role came into notice in 2010 in IED and RDX recovery case."

He said that apart from recovering two RPGs including one launcher, police teams have also recovered two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) each weighing 2.5 kg, two hand grenades with detonator, 2 kg of RDX along with remote control device, five pistols— including Beretta and Glock— along with six magazines and 44 cartridges and one wireless communication set, besides impounding their three vehicles.

Yadav said that with busting of these modules, Punjab Police has foiled the Pak-ISI masterminded conspiracy to disturb peace and harmony in the border state.