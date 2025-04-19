Tejashwi accuses NDA government in Bihar of misusing Rs.225 crore for political campaigning

PATNA: Opposition leader in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Saturday accused the Nitish Kumar-led government of being neck-deep in corruption and misusing Rs 225 crore for electoral campaigning. He alleged that cabinet ministers were receiving cut money from contractors in return for awarding work contracts.

At a hurriedly called press conference, Tejashwi alleged that local contractors in Bihar were being sidelined under the current regime, with contracts for development works across the state being awarded to firms and private companies from outside Bihar.

Tejashwi claimed that ministers were allegedly receiving a 30% commission from the estimated cost of projects. "Corruption has become institutionalized under NDA rule in Bihar," the RJD leader asserted, adding that tenders for election-related works were being issued and bills cleared only after obtaining approval from the Election Commission.

He further alleged that they (ruling dispensation) knew that they would not return to power in the 2025 assembly election. So, they are nervous and trying to plunder public money on one pretext or the other. While the government is spending a lot of public money on youths, they are not getting jobs in their own state, he added.