Tejashwi accuses NDA government in Bihar of misusing Rs.225 crore for political campaigning

PATNA: Opposition leader in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, on Saturday accused the Nitish Kumar-led government of being neck-deep in corruption and misusing Rs 225 crore for electoral campaigning. He alleged that cabinet ministers were receiving cut money from contractors in return for awarding work contracts.
At a hurriedly called press conference, Tejashwi alleged that local contractors in Bihar were being sidelined under the current regime, with contracts for development works across the state being awarded to firms and private companies from outside Bihar.
Tejashwi claimed that ministers were allegedly receiving a 30% commission from the estimated cost of projects. "Corruption has become institutionalized under NDA rule in Bihar," the RJD leader asserted, adding that tenders for election-related works were being issued and bills cleared only after obtaining approval from the Election Commission.
He further alleged that they (ruling dispensation) knew that they would not return to power in the 2025 assembly election. So, they are nervous and trying to plunder public money on one pretext or the other. While the government is spending a lot of public money on youths, they are not getting jobs in their own state, he added.
The former Deputy Chief Minister revealed that the government’s debt has crossed Rs 4.06 lakh crore and claimed that nearly Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 crore is being spent on the Har Ghar Ko Nal Ka Jal scheme. “But everyone knows what’s actually happening under this scheme,” he remarked.
Tejashwi also provided some documents pertaining to gross financial irregularities in the implementation of government schemes.
He alleged that the NDA government has spent Rs 225 crore in the name of ‘Mahila Samvad’, which was launched by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently. While around 600 digital campaign vehicles have been brought for the election campaign. Public money is being used for election campaign by ruling alliance in the state,” he added.
“This is the new trend of election campaigning, where public money is misused for the benefit of a particular political party,” the RJD leader alleged. He further claimed that nearly 5,000 small bridges and culverts constructed during the NDA rule remain unused.
The former deputy chief minister alleged that people were fed up with the tantrums of government officials. “People’s welfare has been pushed to the burner for political reasons in Bihar,” he added.
JD(U), however, countered the allegations and said that the state government was maintaining a zero-tolerance policy on the issue of corruption. “Action is being taken against those found to be involved in misappropriation public money,” he added.