Thackeray cousins hint at political reunion amid Maharashtra's cultural, linguistic concerns

In a significant political development that could reshape Maharashtra's political landscape, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday expressed his willingness to join forces with his estranged cousin, Raj Thackeray, the leader of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). This move comes as Maharashtra prepares for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections later this year, fueling speculation about a possible political alliance.
Speaking at the 57th annual general meeting of Bharatiya Kamgar Sena, Uddhav Thackeray stated,“ I’m ready to put aside petty disputes. I appeal to all Marathi people to unite in the interest of Maharashtra. But there is a condition -- when we pointed out in Parliament that industries were being shifted to Gujarat, if we had united then, we could have formed a government that worked for Maharashtra. We cannot keep switching sides supporting them one day, opposing them the next, and then compromising again.”
“Anyone who acts against Maharashtra’s interests -- I will not welcome them, invite them home, or sit with them. Let this be clear first, and then let us work together for Maharashtra,” he asserted.
This gesture comes at a time when the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), formed to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been reeling from internal crises and setbacks, particularly after its heavy loss in the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year. The comments from Uddhav Thackeray also reflect his growing realization that collaboration with Raj could benefit the larger Marathi cause, especially in light of ongoing debates about preserving the state's linguistic and cultural identity.
Raj Thackeray, speaking in a podcast with actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, expressed his concerns over the damaging impact of their feud on Maharashtra. He remarked, "The disputes between Uddhav and me are minor—Maharashtra is much bigger than all that. These differences are costing Maharashtra and the Marathi people. Coming together is not difficult; it's a matter of will. We need to look at the bigger picture. All Marathi people across political parties should unite.”
Raj, who formed the MNS in 2006 after breaking away from Shiv Sena, added that the split with Uddhav was not about personal ambition. “If Maharashtra wants us to come together, let Maharashtra speak up,” he stated. “I don’t let my ego get in the way of such matters.”
While Raj acknowledged the rift between him and Uddhav, he differentiated it from the 2022 split that saw Eknath Shinde break away from Uddhav's Shiv Sena faction to form a government with the BJP. “I left Shiv Sena when MLAs and MPs were with me. I had no objection to working with Uddhav. The question is—does the other side have the will to work with me?” he said, emphasizing that the political differences between them were overblown and should not overshadow Maharashtra's greater interests.
The possibility of a Thackeray reunion is being viewed as a potential game-changer in Maharashtra's volatile political scenario, with the BMC elections also coming up.
The remarks come at a time when both leaders have voiced strong opposition to the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a compulsory subject for students in Classes 1 to 5 in all Marathi and English-medium schools. This policy, introduced by the BJP-led MahaYuti government, has been criticized by both parties as an attack on the Marathi language.
Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have separately condemned the move, arguing that it diminishes Marathi’s cultural significance. They find it particularly ironic given that the BJP government recently granted Marathi the status of a classical language.