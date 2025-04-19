Thackeray cousins hint at political reunion amid Maharashtra's cultural, linguistic concerns

Raj, who formed the MNS in 2006 after breaking away from Shiv Sena, added that the split with Uddhav was not about personal ambition. “If Maharashtra wants us to come together, let Maharashtra speak up,” he stated. “I don’t let my ego get in the way of such matters.”

While Raj acknowledged the rift between him and Uddhav, he differentiated it from the 2022 split that saw Eknath Shinde break away from Uddhav's Shiv Sena faction to form a government with the BJP. “I left Shiv Sena when MLAs and MPs were with me. I had no objection to working with Uddhav. The question is—does the other side have the will to work with me?” he said, emphasizing that the political differences between them were overblown and should not overshadow Maharashtra's greater interests.

The possibility of a Thackeray reunion is being viewed as a potential game-changer in Maharashtra's volatile political scenario, with the BMC elections also coming up.

The remarks come at a time when both leaders have voiced strong opposition to the Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi a compulsory subject for students in Classes 1 to 5 in all Marathi and English-medium schools. This policy, introduced by the BJP-led MahaYuti government, has been criticized by both parties as an attack on the Marathi language.

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray have separately condemned the move, arguing that it diminishes Marathi’s cultural significance. They find it particularly ironic given that the BJP government recently granted Marathi the status of a classical language.