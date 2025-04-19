UP: Main accused in Kasganj gang-rape arrested after police encounter

KASGANJ: The main accused in the gang rape of a woman was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj after an encounter with police, a senior police official said.

The man, Yogesh alias Block Pramukh, allegedly opened fire on the police team on Friday night, who fired back and hit him in the leg, they said.

The 30-year-old is among 10 people allegedly involved in the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Kasganj on April 10.

According to police, around 10.30 pm, cops signalled a suspicious motorcycle rider to stop on Tatarpur Road, but he drove away while firing at the police team. Police fired back in self-defence, and a bullet hit Yogesh's leg. He has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The encounter was carried out by a joint team of Kotwali police station of Kasganj, SOG and surveillance team during checking on Tatarpur road, police said.