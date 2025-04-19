Urvashi Rautela's 'personal temple' claim sparks outrage among Badrinath priests, locals

DEHRADUN: Dehradun Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela, frequently in the media spotlight for her often eccentric statements and antics, has ignited a fresh controversy.

Her recent claim that a temple near the sacred Badrinath Dham is named after her has provoked significant anger among local priests, religious officials, and residents of Badrinath. She made the statement during a podcast with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan.

Rautela is no stranger to making headlines with her unusual pronouncements. However, her assertion regarding a temple bearing her name in the vicinity of the revered pilgrimage site has been met with strong disapproval from those associated with the four Dhams.

The actress's claim has been vehemently rejected by religious authorities and community members. Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal, a local priest and former Dharmadhikari of Badrinath Dham, labelled Rautela's statement as "completely misleading."

"Urvashi Rautela's statement is absolutely misleading," stated Bhuvan Chandra Uniyal.

He further clarified the true identity of the temple in question, saying, "The Urvashi temple is deeply connected to Goddess Sati in Hindu mythology and is recognised as one of the 108 Shaktipeeths."