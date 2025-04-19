Uttarakhand: Student kidnapped, thrashed & video shared on social media by 12 minors

DEHRADUN: In a disturbing incident, a group of around 12 minors on scooters allegedly abducted a minor student heading to tuition. They took the victim to a secluded spot, brutally beat him with belts and sticks, and videotaped the assault.

According to police sources, they shared the video online reportedly to boost their social media fan following. “Social media has a dark side, and its repercussions are severely impacting the youth,” said a police official.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against the 12 minors and launched a search operation. “We are taking this case very seriously and will ensure justice is served,” said the investigating officer.

According to information received by the police, Munnet Rajput, a resident of Mohalla Sot in Roorkee, filed a complaint stating that his minor son, Riten Chauhan, was heading to tuition on Wednesday evening around 4 pm when around 12 boys on scooters allegedly stopped him in Ramnagar. They forcibly took him to a secluded spot in the Ramnagar industrial area and brutally beat him with belts and sticks.