Uttarakhand: Student kidnapped, thrashed & video shared on social media by 12 minors

DEHRADUN: In a disturbing incident, a group of around 12 minors on scooters allegedly abducted a minor student heading to tuition. They took the victim to a secluded spot, brutally beat him with belts and sticks, and videotaped the assault.
According to police sources, they shared the video online reportedly to boost their social media fan following. “Social media has a dark side, and its repercussions are severely impacting the youth,” said a police official.
Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against the 12 minors and launched a search operation. “We are taking this case very seriously and will ensure justice is served,” said the investigating officer.
According to information received by the police, Munnet Rajput, a resident of Mohalla Sot in Roorkee, filed a complaint stating that his minor son, Riten Chauhan, was heading to tuition on Wednesday evening around 4 pm when around 12 boys on scooters allegedly stopped him in Ramnagar. They forcibly took him to a secluded spot in the Ramnagar industrial area and brutally beat him with belts and sticks.
The police were informed that the accused had pre-planned the attack and started video-recording the incident as soon as they began beating Riten.
Despite a crowd gathering, the accused continued their brutal assault, even smashing the victim’s mobile phone. They uploaded the video on a social media platform before fleeing.
Police Station House Officer of Gangnahar police station Amarjeet Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against three identified and nine unidentified minors. “We’re investigating and identifying the attackers using the video footage,” he added.
Singh said the police are taking the case seriously because of the premeditated nature of the attack and online dissemination.
Muslim boy attacked for refusing Ram chant
Kanpur: A 13-year-old Muslim boy accused another minor from the same locality of assaulting him for refusing to say “Jai Shri Ram” under Maharajpur police station area of Kanpur on late Thursday night. The victim claimed he was coerced to bow down and touch the feet of the accused. When the victim resisted, the accused stabbed him in the left leg.