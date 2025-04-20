April 2025 heatwaves in India, Pakistan are four degrees Celsius warmer than past decades

Intense heatwaves sweeping across India and Pakistan in April 2025 were as much as 4°C warmer than those experienced during the second half of the 20th century, according to a new international scientific analysis.

The study by ClimaMeter, a consortium of international scientists and climate organisations, shows that the meteorological conditions behind this year's April heatwave have shifted significantly when compared to similar events from the past (1950–1986) to the present (1987–2023). As a result, present-day heatwaves are up to 4°C hotter.

The analysis found that human-induced climate change was the primary driver of these intensified conditions. ClimaMeter, funded by the European Union and the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), aims to interpret and contextualise extreme weather events in light of climate change by comparing them with historical data.

“The spring heatwave gripping India and Pakistan underscores an alarming intensification of climate extremes, profoundly affecting millions throughout the region,” said Gianmarco Mengaldo of NUS Singapore, a ClimaMeter contributor.

“Rising cases of heat-related illnesses, widespread disruptions to agricultural productivity, and critical water shortages are among the direct consequences of these extreme events,” he added.

In mid-April, the heatwave pushed temperatures to dangerous levels, severely testing human endurance and disproportionately impacting vulnerable communities. On April 14 and 15, parts of Pakistan, especially Balochistan, recorded temperatures as high as 49°C. The unusually early onset of the heatwave caught many residents unprepared, with electricity outages lasting up to 16 hours, worsening the situation.