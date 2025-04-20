Chhattisgarh government reshuffles 41 IAS, 20 IPS officers to boost governance efficiency

RAIPUR: The BJP-led Chhattisgarh government has carried out a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 41 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 20 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers across the state to enhance governance efficiency.

The state government announced the transfer list of IAS officers on Saturday night, followed by a list of IPS officers the next day as part of a major reshuffle aimed at strengthening the administrative machinery in key sectors by appointing experienced officials for improved outcomes.

Among the IAS officers, the Vishnu Deo government has transferred 11 district collectors.

The IPS transfer list includes two Range Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) and nine district Superintendents of Police (SPs).

Pawan Deo, a 1992-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Police Housing Corporation. Previously, he held the position of Managing Director of the corporation.

The two IGPs who were changed in the transfer are Ankit Garg (2004 batch) posted in Sarguja and 2007-batch IPS officer Deepak Kumar Jha. The latter succeeds Garg in Sarguja who has been shifted as IGP, SIB, state police headquarters.