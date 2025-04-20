Chhattisgarh police register case against 'fake' cardiologist in 2006 death of ex-Speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police have filed an FIR against 'fake' doctor Dr N John Camm, alias Dr Narendra Vikramaditya Yadav, and the management of Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur concerning the 2006 death of former state Assembly Speaker Rajendra Prasad Shukla.

The former Speaker's son Pradip Shukla had lodged a police complaint in Bilaspur on April 8 demanding a probe and action against those responsible for the death of his father.

Sarkanda police station in Bilaspur registered a case against Dr Narendra Yadav and the private hospital management under Sections 420, 465, 466, 468, 471, 304, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR also mentioned the death of patients at Mission Hospital in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, where the same doctor had claimed to be a cardiologist, was arrested.

'Former Speaker was kept on a ventilator in the hospital ICU for 18 days after the heart surgery was performed on him by Dr Yadav. We conducted an inquiry after getting the complaint from Pradip Shukla and found the certificates of Dr Narendra as fake," said Siddharth Baghel, CSP (Sarkanda).

"He was neither registered with the Medical Council of India nor in Chhattisgarh Medical Council and still practicing as a cardiologist. We have filed the FIR against him and the Apollo hospital management under different Sections of IPC and will soon send our team for further action," He added.