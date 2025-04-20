Five posing as Waqf trustees collect rent for shops, houses on trust land in Gujarat for 17 years; arrested

AHMEDABAD: Five persons have been arrested for allegedly posing as trustees and collecting rents for 17 years for structures built on land owned by two Ahmedabad-based trusts registered under the state Waqf Board, police said on Sunday.

The imposters collected rent for nearly 100 houses and shops on land belonging to the Kaanchni Masjid Trust and Shah Bada Kasam Trust, according to an FIR (first information report) registered at the city's Gaekwad Haveli police station.

An FIR for cheating and forging documents was registered against them after it was found that they misused for personal benefits the properties belonging to the trusts registered under the Waqf Board," DCP Bharat Rathod said.

A Waqf property is dedicated to religious or charitable purposes.

The income generated from such properties is typically used for religious activities, charitable works, or public benefit.