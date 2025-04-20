JEE-Main 2025 result: 24 candidates get 100 percentile, Rajasthan leads with highest number of toppers

NEW DELHI: Twenty-four candidates scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance JEE (Main) 2025, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.

Rajasthan, India’s coaching hub, had the highest number of candidates with a perfect score with as many as seven scoring 100 percentile.

Two female students - Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh - are among the top scorers, who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) main paper 1 B.E./B.Tech exams.

While seven toppers are from Rajasthan, three each are from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. It is followed by two each from Delhi, West Bengal and Gujarat. One topper each is from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

The examination was held in April across nine shifts at 531 centres in 300 cities, including 15 outside India.

While 21 top-scoring candidates are from the General category, the list includes one candidate each from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories.

The results of 110 candidates found using unfair means, including forged documents, were withheld.