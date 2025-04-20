JEE-Main 2025 result: 24 candidates get 100 percentile, Rajasthan leads with highest number of toppers
NEW DELHI: Twenty-four candidates scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance JEE (Main) 2025, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday.
Rajasthan, India’s coaching hub, had the highest number of candidates with a perfect score with as many as seven scoring 100 percentile.
Two female students - Devdutta Majhi from West Bengal and Sai Manogna Guthikonda from Andhra Pradesh - are among the top scorers, who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) main paper 1 B.E./B.Tech exams.
While seven toppers are from Rajasthan, three each are from Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. It is followed by two each from Delhi, West Bengal and Gujarat. One topper each is from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
The examination was held in April across nine shifts at 531 centres in 300 cities, including 15 outside India.
While 21 top-scoring candidates are from the General category, the list includes one candidate each from the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and the Other Backwards Classes (OBC) categories.
The results of 110 candidates found using unfair means, including forged documents, were withheld.
A total of 10,61,840 students registered for the second session of JEE Main 2025 paper. Of them, 9,92,350 appeared in the second edition of the crucial exam.
According to officials, NTA scores are not the same as the percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.
NTA scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session, officials explained.
The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees. NTA score is not the same as the percentage of marks obtained, NTA clarified.
Based on the results of JEE (Main) Paper 1 and Paper 2, the candidates will be shortlisted to appear for JEE (Advanced), which is a one-stop exam for admission to the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
“For those candidates who appeared in both sessions of the examination, the best NTA score of both sessions has been declared,” the officials added.
The examination was held in 13 languages - Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The NTA scores for Paper 2A (B.Arch) and 2B (B. Planning) for the JEE (Main) - 2025 Session 2 will be issued separately, the testing agency said.