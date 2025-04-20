Omar Abdullah calls Delhi airport a 'sh** show' after IndiGo flight diverted to Jaipur

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was reportedly diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night, prompting sharp criticism from the CM over what he described as 'operational chaos' at Delhi airport.

In a late-night post on X, Abdullah expressed frustration over the ordeal. "Delhi airport is a bloody shit show (excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite). 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," he wrote.

Abdullah also shared a selfie standing on the aircraft's steps after deplaning briefly for fresh air. Passengers on the flight, including Abdullah, were left stranded aboard the aircraft at Jaipur past midnight.

IndiGo had not issued an official statement till the time of filing this report.