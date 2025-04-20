Three killed, over 100 rescued as heavy rain wreaks havoc in J-K's Ramban
RAMBAN: Three people were killed and more than 100 rescued after heavy rain triggered flash floods at different places in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early on Sunday, officials said.
The incessant rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, prompting traffic to be suspended, they said.
The officials said a cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village of Ramban, resulting in the deaths of three persons, including two children, brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib.
With the latest fatalities, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region in two days.
Two people, including a woman, were killed and another woman injured when they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district late on Saturday.
Officials said around 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood swept through Dharamkund village, with 10 houses completely destroyed and the rest partially damaged.
“There was a heavy hailstorm, multiple landslides and fast winds throughout the night in the Ramban region including the areas surrounding the Ramban town,” Union MoS PMO Dr Jitendra singh said.
“The administration has launched a rescue operation, which is underway. Over 100 people have been rescued and shifted to safer locations,” an official said. They also added several vehicles were swept away in the flood caused by a stream overflowing.
“I am in constant touch with Deputy Commissioner Mr Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary. The district administration deserves appreciation for timely and prompt action, which helped save several precious lives. Every kind of relief, both financial and otherwise, is being provided. The DC has been conveyed that, if need be, whatever more is required, can be provided from MP’s personal resources as well. The request is not to panic. We shall all,together, overcome this natural calamity,” further said Union MoS PMO.
The officials said hundreds of commuters were left stranded on the 250-kilometre highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, following its closure.
The administration has advised the public to stay alert and watch surroundings and nullahs, and follow advisories.
“The administration has shifted high-risk families to safer locations,” an official said.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said authorities are in touch with the local administration to ensure immediate rescue efforts wherever needed.
“Later today, I will be reviewing restoration, relief, and repair plans. For now, the focus remains on managing the situation on the ground. Citizens are advised to follow travel advisories and avoid non-essential movement in vulnerable areas,” he said.
Meanwhile MeT department has forecast partly to generally cloudy with light to moderate rain (light snow over higher reaches) at most places in J&K accompanied with thunderstorm, hailstorm, gusty winds towards today afternoon till late evening .
The MeT has advised farmers to suspend farm operations till April 21 and warned of the possibility of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at vulnerable places.
It has advised people to stay inside and at safe places during thunder, lightning and gusty winds.
(With inputs from PTI)