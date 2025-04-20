Three killed, over 100 rescued as heavy rain wreaks havoc in J-K's Ramban

RAMBAN: Three people were killed and more than 100 rescued after heavy rain triggered flash floods at different places in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early on Sunday, officials said.

The incessant rain also triggered landslides and mudslides at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal along the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, prompting traffic to be suspended, they said.

The officials said a cloudburst struck the Seri Bagna village of Ramban, resulting in the deaths of three persons, including two children, brothers Aqib Ahmad and Mohd Saqib.

With the latest fatalities, five people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the Jammu region in two days.

Two people, including a woman, were killed and another woman injured when they were struck by lightning in the Arnas area of Reasi district late on Saturday.

Officials said around 40 residential houses were damaged after a flash flood swept through Dharamkund village, with 10 houses completely destroyed and the rest partially damaged.