‘Want to give a child better life’: Dehradun woman champions adoption rights for LGBTQ+ community

DEHRADUN: While, same-sex relationships are be legal in India, the LGBTQ+ community still faces a struggle for social acceptance and equal opportunities. In Uttarakhand’s capital, Dehradun, an awareness rally was held on Sunday addressing precisely this issue, where a young woman boldly raised her voice.

A working professional who lives proudly with her identity, the woman advocates fiercely for the community, particularly championing the cause of adoption rights. She argued, "Homosexual individuals should also be granted the legal right to adopt children."

Speaking at the rally, the woman emphasised the disparity that persists despite legal recognition.

"While we have achieved some legal milestones, the fight for true social acceptance and equal opportunities is far from over," she stated.

"Living openly with my identity is important, but equally important is the right to build a family. LGBTQ+ individuals deserve the same legal right to adopt children as anyone else," she added.

The rally highlighted the ongoing need for greater societal understanding and acceptance, with participants calling for an end to discrimination and prejudice faced by the community in various aspects of life, including the fundamental right to parenthood.

A young woman, speaking to TNIE, voiced concerns over the government and system’s silence on crucial issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community, despite the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality.

She explained that she is a self-reliant professional, working regularly and building assets through her earnings. However, she faces significant limitations regarding her heir.

Under current laws, she said, individuals like her are not permitted to adopt a child, severely restricting her options. Expressing her frustration, she questioned the state of equality.

"I want the legacy of my hard work and dreams to go to someone. I want to give a child a better life, but because of my gender identity, I am not being given this right," she said, adding, "What kind of equality is this?"

Offering a legal perspective on the issue, Dehradun Bar Association President Rajiv Sharma told TNIE that current laws present significant hurdles for queer and transgender individuals seeking to adopt.

"Under the Juvenile Justice Act, it is clear that adoption can only be by parents. Single parents do not have the right to adopt," Sharma stated.

"This arrangement is also described in the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, but the government has not yet made this provision for transgenders," he added.

Sharma argued that denying adoption rights was inconsistent with other rights granted to the community.

"When transgenders can do business in society and also have the right to vote, we even receive charitable contributions from them, then, ensuring that they will not make the adopted child play the dholak or sing in the future, there is no harm in giving them the right to adopt," he opined.