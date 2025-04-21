A new click into the beneficiary module: Citizen access to Poshan Tracker

As India marks the 7th Poshan Pakhwada this April, a key focus is to raise awareness about the newly launched Beneficiary Module of the Poshan Tracker. This milestone ushers in a new phase of community empowerment, placing actionable nutrition data directly in the hands of citizens.

Launched under the national nutrition policy framework, aka Poshan 2.0 guidelines, this new feature addresses a long-recognised challenge: weak community ownership of Anganwadi activities, which has often limited the effectiveness of nutrition interventions nationwide. The Poshan Tracker, a mobile-based application already used by every Anganwadi worker to provide real-time data on the delivery of nutrition and childcare services, now extends its reach to the very people it aims to serve.

For the first time, citizens eligible for accessing Anganwadi services across the network of 1.3 million Anganwadi centres can self-register by logging into the app Poshan Tracker - apps on Google Play or the website Poshan Tracker to track their service data, including growth monitoring, take-home rations, and hot cooked meals. This leap from a government-facing monitoring tool to a citizen-facing platform reflects a larger shift toward demand-driven, data-informed nutrition governance.

This specialised module enables you to locate the Anganwadi centre closest to your location and facilitates self-registration for pregnant or lactating women, children up to age 6, and adolescent girls. Women beneficiaries can access this module to monitor their service history, including pregnancy trimesters and anaemia status, record weight gain during pregnancy, and track the receipt of take-home rations (THR) and hot-cooked meals (HCM).