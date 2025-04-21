Allahabad HC gives 10 days for Centre to decide on Rahul Gandhi’s dual citizenship case

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has granted 10 more days to the Union Government to decide on the representation filed before it seeking cancellation of the citizenship of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

While hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by a BJP member, S Vignesh Shishir of Karnataka, the division bench, comprising Justice Attaur Rehman Masoodi and Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I, granted more time to the Centre to respond to the issue.

The litigant has sought a CBI probe into Gandhi's alleged British citizenship.

However, during the hearing, Deputy Solicitor General of India, Surya Bhan Pandey, sought further time to decide on the issue.

Consequently, the division bench posted the matter for the next hearing on May 5. Notably, the petitioner has already submitted a detailed representation-cum-complaint to the Minister of Home Affairs urging it to cancel Rahul Gandhi's Indian citizenship.

Vignesh has moved the representation as per the rules and regulations of S9 (2) of the 1955 Act r/w Rule 40(2) of the Citizenship Rules 2009, and Schedule III of the 2009 Rules.