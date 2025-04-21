Around 12 people detained in Odisha by West Bengal STF in connection with Murshidabad violence

BHUBANESWAR: Around 12 people were detained from Odisha's Jharsuguda district on Monday in connection with the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, police said.

They were nabbed by a Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police, a senior Odisha Police officer told PTI.

Among those apprehended were two sons of Ziaul Sheikh, one of the prime suspects in the murder of a man and his son in Murshidabad's Jafrabad, he said.

After being detained, they were taken to the Banharpali police station for questioning, he added.

Sheikh has already been arrested by the West Bengal Police, the officer said.

These people used to work as labourers in Bundubahal in the Banharpal police station area.

They had gone home to Murshidabad during Eid and allegedly took part in the violence, he said.

Following the violence, they returned to Jharsuguda and were in hiding, he said.

"The people detained by the STF are being questioned, and their mobile phones are being verified to ascertain their presence in Murshidabad on the day of the violence. Based on the prima facie evidence, action will be taken," the officer said.

Three people were killed, several people were injured, and scores of shops and houses were vandalised as violence rocked parts of Murshidabad during protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act.