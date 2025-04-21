Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram chief ministers mourn Pope Francis' death

Guwahati: Chief Ministers from the Northeast on Monday paid rich tributes to Pope Francis who died at the age of 88 years.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Pope’s pontificate was defined by tireless efforts for peace, a strong voice for the vulnerable and significant reforms in the Church.

“He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and dedication to work till his last breath. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Catholic community,” Sarma said in a condolence message.