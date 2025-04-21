Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram chief ministers mourn Pope Francis' death

Guwahati: Chief Ministers from the Northeast on Monday paid rich tributes to Pope Francis who died at the age of 88 years.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Pope’s pontificate was defined by tireless efforts for peace, a strong voice for the vulnerable and significant reforms in the Church.
“He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and dedication to work till his last breath. On behalf of the people of Assam, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the entire Catholic community,” Sarma said in a condolence message.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said as the Head of the Roman Catholic Church, the Pope led by example.
“He was truly a People’s Pope, and his life embodied humility, love, and compassion, which has inspired countless souls. His Papacy will be remembered and cherished as he advocated for peace across the world,” Sangma posted on X.
He recalled with nostalgia the historic moment when he had met with the Pope at the Vatican in December 2022, where he requested him to pray for the state, the nation and its people.
“Today, we have lost the Shepherd of the Church, a Global Leader, and the People’s Pope. But his life will be an inspiration to all of us. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” Sangma further wrote.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said as a global symbol of humility, compassion, and moral leadership, the Pope’s contributions to humanity would be remembered with deep reverence.
“With a heavy heart, I join the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. A shepherd of peace, his humility, wisdom, and compassion transcended faiths. May his enduring legacy continue to inspire humanity, and may his soul rest in peace,” Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio wrote on X.