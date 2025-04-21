BJP MP’s barb on former CEC sparks fresh row

NEW DELHI: After making a defamatory statement against the Supreme Court, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a fresh attack on Sunday, this time against former Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) SY Quraishi, referring to him as a “Muslim Commissioner”.

While the BJP distanced itself from Dubey’s objectionable remark on the top court, the party remained silent on his subsequent comments about the former CEC. The BJP leader referred to him not as an “election commissioner” but as a “Muslim commissioner”. His remarks followed Quraishi’s criticism of the Waqf Act, in which he described it as government’s “sinister and evil plan to grab Muslim lands” in a post on his ‘X’ handle.

Quraishi, who previously served as the CEC of India, frequently comments on contemporary issues. In his post dated April 17, Quraishi wrote: “Waqf Act is undoubtedly a blatantly sinister evil plan of the govt to grab Muslim lands. I’m sure SC will call it out. Misinformation by the mischievous propaganda machine has done its job well.”

However, Dubey chose to respond only on Sunday. Tagging Quraishi’s post, he wrote: “You were not an election commissioner, you were a Muslim commissioner. The maximum numbers of Bangladeshi infiltrators were made voters in Santhal Pargana in Jharkhand during your tenure.”