Civil servants should act like craftsmen towards India's development: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the country is beginning to build a strong foundation for a developed India. Addressing civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day, PM Modi said that since India has now become the most populous country in the world, achieving saturation of basic amenities must be our top priority.

The Prime Minister remarked, "Today, we are in a world that is changing at a fast pace. Our bureaucracy and policy-making cannot operate on outdated systems. That is why, since 2014, systemic change has been actively pursued. We are transforming ourselves at great speed."

Elaborating on the policies being implemented by his government, PM Modi said, "The policies we are working on today, the decisions we are making, are going to shape the future of the next thousand years."

Cautioning against complacency amid global developments and emerging challenges, the Prime Minister stated, "In rapid changing times, we have to keep a close watch on global challenges. You are seeing that Food, Water and Energy Security still remains a big challenge. This is a huge crisis, especially for Global South."

Speaking about India’s domestic programmes, he noted, "India’s aspirational society — be it the youth, farmers, or women — holds unprecedented dreams and ambitions. To fulfil these aspirations, we need an equally unprecedented pace of progress. A strong focus on last-mile delivery is essential. As the needs and aspirations of citizens evolve rapidly, civil services must also adapt to contemporary challenges."