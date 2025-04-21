Civil servants should act like craftsmen towards India's development: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday stated that the country is beginning to build a strong foundation for a developed India. Addressing civil servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day, PM Modi said that since India has now become the most populous country in the world, achieving saturation of basic amenities must be our top priority.
The Prime Minister remarked, "Today, we are in a world that is changing at a fast pace. Our bureaucracy and policy-making cannot operate on outdated systems. That is why, since 2014, systemic change has been actively pursued. We are transforming ourselves at great speed."
Elaborating on the policies being implemented by his government, PM Modi said, "The policies we are working on today, the decisions we are making, are going to shape the future of the next thousand years."
Cautioning against complacency amid global developments and emerging challenges, the Prime Minister stated, "In rapid changing times, we have to keep a close watch on global challenges. You are seeing that Food, Water and Energy Security still remains a big challenge. This is a huge crisis, especially for Global South."
Speaking about India’s domestic programmes, he noted, "India’s aspirational society — be it the youth, farmers, or women — holds unprecedented dreams and ambitions. To fulfil these aspirations, we need an equally unprecedented pace of progress. A strong focus on last-mile delivery is essential. As the needs and aspirations of citizens evolve rapidly, civil services must also adapt to contemporary challenges."
He claimed that India has undergone transformative changes in the past ten years. "We are no longer just focused on growth, but on setting benchmarks in governance, transparency, and innovation. Our G20 Presidency is a strong example of this," he asserted, adding that over 200 meetings were held across more than 60 cities, creating an inclusive footprint never before seen in the history of the G20. "This reflects our truly holistic approach."
Touching upon the success of development initiatives, PM Modi said, "We have often discussed aspirational districts, but the success of aspirational blocks is equally important. This programme was launched in January 2023, and within just two years, unprecedented changes have been seen in key indicators—health, social development, and basic infrastructure."
Citing specific examples, he stated, "In the Peeplu block of Tonk, Rajasthan, just two years ago, the measurement efficiency of children was around 20 percent at Anganwadi Centres. Today, it has risen to over 99 percent," he said, also mentioning Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, Jagdishpur block, which saw a significant improvement—pregnant women registration rose from just 25 percent in the first quarter to over 90 percent. "Similarly, in Jammu & Kashmir’s Marwah block, institutional deliveries, which were previously at 30 percent, have now risen to 100 percent," the Prime Minister said.
Discussing governance quality, he noted, "I believe quality in governance is not achieved merely by launching schemes, but by ensuring how deeply they impact the citizens of India. It’s about understanding the real, on-ground effect."
He added that this impact has been observed across various districts — from increased school attendance to the adoption of solar power. "Many districts have fulfilled their commitments, and several have been recognised for their efforts," he said.
The Prime Minister also emphasised the launch of Mission Manufacturing and attributed much of its success to MSMEs. "Today, MSMEs, startups and young entrepreneurs have unprecedented opportunities. Therefore, ensuring competitiveness in the global supply chain is crucial. Their competition is not just with small entrepreneurs but with the entire world," he remarked.
Describing civil servants as the architects of the nation’s future, PM Modi said, "You are not just Civil Servant, you are the craftsman of a new India. To fulfil the responsibility of craftsman, we should enable ourselves, we should dedicate time to the goal. You see, you will be able to see developed India in front of your eyes."
Prime Minister Modi also presented the "PM Awards for Excellence in Public Administration" to various civil servants for their outstanding performance in implementing schemes for holistic development on the ground. He also released an e-book featuring success stories and best practices in governance, and viewed a film made on the government's flagship schemes.