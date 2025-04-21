CM Bhupendra Patel meets PM Modi amid buzz over Gujarat cabinet shake-up, BJP chief change

Moments after the Gujarat CM shared the photo with PM Modi, political circles in the state went into overdrive.

Sources suggest that Delhi has been witnessing intense backchannel discussions over Gujarat politics for some time now.

At the heart of the churn are two unresolved issues — the long-pending appointment of a new Gujarat BJP president and the anticipated cabinet reshuffle.

The current state chief, C.R. Patil, has already completed his term and now holds a berth in the Union Cabinet. Adding to the buzz, Patil himself publicly admitted that he has urged the party high command to relieve him from state-level responsibilities.

Another key issue stirring Gujarat’s political pot is the long-delayed expansion of the state cabinet. Ever since the BJP formed government post the 2022 assembly polls with a notably slim cabinet, talk of an imminent expansion has been in the air.

However, nearly three years later, the reshuffle remains on hold — making fresh speculation of a cabinet revamp more intense than ever. Adding to the intrigue, sources reveal that the BJP is considering inducting senior leaders who defected from the Congress, a move that would require an expansion to accommodate them.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s meeting with Prime Minister Modi has reignited political chatter in Gujarat. Speculation is rife that a concrete decision on the much-awaited cabinet expansion could be just around the corner.

Simultaneously, buzz is building that the Gujarat BJP may soon see the appointment of a new state president, marking a significant political reset.