CPM general secretary MA Baby vows to toe Yechury line on INDIA bloc

NEW DELHI: The CPI (M) will continue to play a pivotal role in the Opposition INDIA bloc and work closely with the Congress to take on the BJP at the Centre in the upcoming elections.

According to sources, this message was conveyed in the meeting between the newly elected general secretary of the CPM MA Baby and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the capital last week.

Sources say that Baby is expected to meet other INDIA bloc members, including Aam Aadmi Party leaders, soon.

While all eyes were on the new general secretary’s approach to the Congress, sources said that Baby conveyed to Kharge that the party would continue with the approach of its late general secretary, Sitaram Yechury, to further strengthen the alliance to counter the BJP.

It was the first meeting between the Congress chief and Baby after the former Kerala minister was elected to the top post of CPM at the 24th party congress in Madurai in the first week of April.

The CPM was reportedly of the view that the INDIA bloc should get into election mode before the polls rather than waking up late. “The strategy and preparations should not be planned just before the elections. It should be done much in advance,” said Baby.