Cracks in Opposition bloc ahead of panchayat polls

GUWAHATI: The two key Opposition parties in Assam — the Congress and the Raijor Dal — have been at daggers drawn. Though the two parties had earlier planned to contest the upcoming panchayat polls together to defeat the ruling BJP, their differences could throw a spanner in the works.

Raijor Dal chief and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi recently sparked a row by allegedly describing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia as “agents” of the saffron party.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Mehdi Alam Bora reacted sharply to Akhil’s comment on Sunday and said that such statements don’t bode well for the Opposition alliance. “Gaurav has always been the voice of the people in Parliament. Akhil’s remark could derail the progress of the Opposition grouping,” Bora said.

“Akhil also said he doubts if Debabrata is in the BJP or Congress. If he doubts the integrity of the CLP leader, why is he even seeking an alliance with Congress?” Bora mused, adding, “Akhil should stop making such remarks.”