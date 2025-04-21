Dubey must face action over CJI remarks: Congress

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made controversial remarks against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Supreme Court, Congress on Sunday sought stringent action against him for ‘trying to intimidate the judiciary’.
Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the Lok Sabha Speaker should take action against Dubey as it was a case of contempt of court and violation of the Constitution.
“A serious allegation has been made by a Member of Parliament against the Chief Justice of India. The SC should also take suo moto action against him,” he said.
“They are trying to threaten the judiciary...” he added. The leader also said that the BJP’s action of distancing itself from Dubey’s comments is an eyewash. “This is not the first time Dubey is making such comments. He had made similar comments in his Parliament speeches. But the BJP never reined in him,” he said. “Such public remarks against the judiciary will impact the democracy of our country,” he said.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also questioned the BJP on inaction against the MPs. “These MPs are repeat offenders. The outgoing BJP President’s clarification is nothing but damage control. It will fool nobody. They are very often used by G2 to attack communities, institutions, and individuals,” he said.