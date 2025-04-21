Dubey must face action over CJI remarks: Congress

NEW DELHI: A day after BJP MP Nishikant Dubey made controversial remarks against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Supreme Court, Congress on Sunday sought stringent action against him for ‘trying to intimidate the judiciary’.

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said that the Lok Sabha Speaker should take action against Dubey as it was a case of contempt of court and violation of the Constitution.

“A serious allegation has been made by a Member of Parliament against the Chief Justice of India. The SC should also take suo moto action against him,” he said.