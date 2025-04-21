Maoist with Rs 1 crore bounty among eight killed in Jharkhand encounter

RANCHI: At least eight Maoists, including Vivek, a Central Committee member of CPI (Maoist) carrying a bounty of Rs 1 crore, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Lugu Pahar area of Bokaro district in Jharkhand on Monday. This is the first instance of a Maoist with a reward of this magnitude being killed in an exchange of fire, officials said.

The encounter occurred during a joint operation by the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) of the CRPF and Jharkhand Police, following intelligence inputs on Maoist movement in the region. According to police, firing began around 5:30 am om Monday morning when the Maoists allegedly opened fire on the forces, prompting retaliation.

Bodies of all eight deceased have been recovered. The police also seized several firearms, including an AK-series rifle, one SLR, three INSAS rifles, a pistol, and eight country-made rifles from the site. No injuries were reported on the side of the security forces.

Also among the deceased were senior Maoist leaders, Arvind Yadav ( with a bounty of Rs 25 lakh), and Saheb Ram Manjhi ( bounty of Rs 10 lakh). Officials stated that the incident has severely impacted Maoist presence in the Jhumra region, where the group was active almost bringing end to all insurgent activities in the region.

A search operation is ongoing in the surrounding forest areas to trace others who may have fled during the encounter.

Police added that Vivek’s wife, Jaya, who also carried a Rs 1 crore bounty, had been arrested last year but later died due to illness.