Fatty liver disease is preventable, reversible through healthy lifestyle choices: JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday said that fatty liver disease is not only preventable but also reversible through healthy lifestyle choices and better nutrition.
Underlining the importance of liver health at a pledge-taking ceremony on liver health, he said that “Fatty liver not only impacts liver function but also significantly increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer.”
However, he said, the good news is that fatty liver is preventable and, to a great extent, reversible through the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and healthy food habits.
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) - a condition where excess fat accumulates in the liver, not caused by heavy alcohol consumption - is emerging as an important cause of liver disease in India. It is assuming a silent epidemic with community prevalence ranging from 9% to 32%, depending on age, gender, area of residence and socioeconomic status.
Describing the liver as the most vital organ of the body, Nadda said, it performs essential functions like digestion, detoxification, and energy storage. “If the liver is not healthy, the entire body suffers.”
Nadda at the liver health camp also urged citizens to prioritise liver care.
Emphasising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address in "Mann Ki Baat," in which he appealed to the nation to reduce oil usage in cooking by at least 10%, Nadda said, “This small yet powerful step can go a long way in ensuring better liver health and in reducing the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) in the country.”
He called upon everyone to take the pledge for “taking care of liver health, get it checked regularly, and adopt a healthy lifestyle.”
He stressed that simple daily changes, including regular physical activity and mindful eating, can protect liver health.
Marking World Liver Day under the theme ‘Food is Medicine,’ the health ministry, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), organised a liver health camp for officials and ministry staff.
FSSAI set up an educational exhibition promoting millets and liver-friendly foods.
Experts highlighted how fibre-rich millets aid bile production, reduce inflammation, and improve digestion thereby preventing conditions like NAFLD.
Other foods recommended for liver care include leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, fatty fish, nuts, citrus fruits, and healthy fats such as olive oil, known for aiding liver detoxification and overall function.
At the camp, all participants pledged to make informed food choices, lead healthier lifestyles, reduce edible oil intake by at least 10% and spread awareness about fighting obesity in response to the call given by the Prime Minister.