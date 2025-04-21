Fatty liver disease is preventable, reversible through healthy lifestyle choices: JP Nadda

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday said that fatty liver disease is not only preventable but also reversible through healthy lifestyle choices and better nutrition.

Underlining the importance of liver health at a pledge-taking ceremony on liver health, he said that “Fatty liver not only impacts liver function but also significantly increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes, hypertension, and even cancer.”

However, he said, the good news is that fatty liver is preventable and, to a great extent, reversible through the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and healthy food habits.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) - a condition where excess fat accumulates in the liver, not caused by heavy alcohol consumption - is emerging as an important cause of liver disease in India. It is assuming a silent epidemic with community prevalence ranging from 9% to 32%, depending on age, gender, area of residence and socioeconomic status.

Describing the liver as the most vital organ of the body, Nadda said, it performs essential functions like digestion, detoxification, and energy storage. “If the liver is not healthy, the entire body suffers.”