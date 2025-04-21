Following fare dispute, Ahmedabad rickshaw driver runs over passenger; passenger dies

AHMEDABAD: A rickshaw driver allegedly ran over a passenger following a fare dispute near Ahmedabad's Vadaj bus stand. The passenger succumbed to his injuries.

The accused, identified as Sameer Nat, picked up two passengers for a ride to Navrangpura. One of the passengers had agreed to pay Rs 30 for the trip but later claimed that he didn't have money. Tensions escalated when the rickshaw approached its destination. After one passenger got down, the other stepped out along with the driver to use the restroom. Tensions flared again, leading to a heated argument.

In a fit of rage, the rickshaw driver allegedly pushed the passenger to the ground. Moments later, the driver got back in his vehicle, circled back and allegedly ran over the passenger. The passenger sustained severe injuries to his leg and head, which proved fatal.

Initially, police registered the case as an accidental death and launched a routine probe.