Ganga, Brahmaputra basins hit 23-year low in snow persistence: Data

NEW DELHI: The Ganga and Brahmaputra basins are witnessing a record low in snow persistence in the past 23 years, raising concerns about an impending water crisis that could affect the over- 650-million people dependent on the snow-fed river systems. As per latest data, this decline in snow persistence has been consistently observed for three consecutive years.

Seasonal snowmelt is crucial for water availability in the vast stretches drained by the two perennial rivers. It contributes to around 23% of the annual flow, especially in early summer, and nourishes rivers for various purposes including agriculture and hydropower.

According to the latest Snow Update Report of the Hindu Kush Himalaya region, snow persistence – the duration that snow remains on the ground – in the Ganga basin this year has been 24.1% below normal, the lowest in past 23 years.