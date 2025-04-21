Himalayan alarm: Badrinath peaks lose snow early, raising alarms over glacier meltdown

DEHRADUN: The peaks surrounding the revered Badrinath shrine in Uttarakhand are already devoid of snow cover, a phenomenon scientists describe as a dangerous environmental indicator. This premature melting is feared to have significant adverse effects on the region’s glaciers, as the snow acts as a crucial protective layer.

Just two decades ago, Badrinath Dham remained blanketed in snow until April, with snow visible on the peaks well into late May. However, escalating human activity and the effects of global warming have drastically altered the landscape.

Now, by April, there is no snow in the Badrinath Dham and its surrounding peaks have significantly reduced snow cover, which is melting at an alarming rate. This rapid disappearance is expected to impact glaciers in the coming years.

Dr Manish Mehta, a senior scientist and glaciologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, highlighted the changing conditions. "The weather patterns have changed over the past few years," he told TNIE.

"Timely snowfall is not occurring in the Dham, and the snow that does fall later is melting very quickly," he added.

The swift melting of snow in Badrinath due to global warming is viewed as an ominous sign for the region’s environmental future. The protective snow layer acts as a ‘jacket’ for glaciers, shielding them from direct solar radiation. As this natural barrier disappears earlier each year, glaciers are likely to melt at an accelerated pace, posing a significant threat to the ecological balance of the Himalayas.

Dr Mehta expressed deep concern over the trend, pointing to the direct link between premature snowmelt and heightened danger to glaciers. He underlined the critical role glaciers play in the global water system.

"It is a fact that approximately 68.7 percent of the world’s fresh water is stored in glaciers and ice caps. The rapid melting of these glaciers has become a serious global concern," he said.

The glaciologist added: "The primary cause behind this is climate change. Studies indicate that the rate of glacier melting has increased significantly over the past few decades due to global warming."

Dr Mehta emphasised the wide-ranging and urgent implications of accelerated glacier melting, beyond the ice masses themselves. He warned of cascading effects on multiple systems. "The melting of glaciers is not only raising sea levels but also threatening water supplies in regions that depend on these ice reserves," he explained.

"Additionally, it is significantly impacting local ecosystems and human livelihoods."