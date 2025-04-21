Insider track | New Bangladesh envoy has his hands full

For Riaz Hamidullah, a veteran diplomat from the 1995 batch of the Bangladesh Foreign Service, arriving in New Delhi as the new High Commissioner was anything but a quiet debut. His appointment, although approved in February, was stalled until April amid uneasy bilateral ties. Then, within 48 hours after he touched down in Delhi, diplomatic waters got even choppier–India pulled the plug on a key transhipment facility that had allowed Bangladesh to route cargo through Indian ports and airports to third countries. (Shipments to Bhutan and Nepal still get a pass, though.) That apparently upset several steps taken by the interim government in Dhaka. Not exactly the welcome Hamidullah was hoping for. However, in true Bengali spirit, the High Commission didn’t let a bumpy start dampen the festivities. To mark the Bengali New Year, the mission hosted a hearty lunch that gave guests a warm–and delicious–taste of home.
The spread featured an impressive array of traditional bhortas, ‘kathaler echor’ (raw jackfruit curry), and a dedicated ‘pitha’ corner serving sweet treats that ensured none left without a smile (or a sugar rush). With a diplomatic balancing act ahead and a calendar full of engagements, the new envoy has already shown he’s ready to handle policy and pithas with equal flair.
3 IAS officers join their spouse cadres
Marriage is the easiest reason for inter-cadre transfer of IAS officers, but never in the past did the government accept more than one such request on a single day. Friday of last week was one such day that the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) issued an order transferring three IAS officers to the respective cadres of their spouses.
The officers include 2021-batch IAS officer Ashish Kumar Mishra, 2022-batch IAS officer Vaishali R, and 2024-batch IAS officer Chhaya Singh. Mishra, originally allocated to Uttarakhand cadre, has been re-allocated to Rajasthan cadre to which his wife, 2022-batch IAS officer Anshu Priya, belongs.
Similarly, Gujarat cadre IAS officer Vaishali R has also been transferred to her IAS husband Pawar Swapnil Jagannath’s Andhra Pradesh cadre. Madhya Pradesh cadre IAS officer Chhaya Singh has her cadre re-allocated, too, as she is married to the 2022-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre.
Cabinet reshuffle: Prayer and Tweets
With whispers of a cabinet reshuffle growing louder, divine intervention seems to trend higher than anything else. Several ministers, facing uncertainty over their portfolios, are reportedly turning to temples, spiritual gurus–and ‘X’–to keep their seats warm. “These days, we’re praying to God more,” joked a Minister of State, half in jest, when cornered by curious journalists.
Sources say the reshuffle, expected sometime between late May and June, could shake up as many as seven to eight ministries. And while the Prime Minister’s choices remain tightly guarded, the ripple effect is clearly felt. Ministers, once quiet on social media, are now suddenly out in full digital force–posting achievements, celebrating schemes, and liking just the right tweets. Coincidence? Hardly.
Meanwhile, some MPs hoping to snag a spot in the cabinet have taken the spiritual route too. From temple hopping to astro-consultations, it has been a season of silent prayers and subtle moves. A Lok Sabha MP even made a high-profile visit to a spiritual leader in his home state, sparking speculation about divine endorsements for political elevation. Only time will tell if blessing or branding makes the cut.
IB chief may get 1-yr extension
Incumbent Intelligence Bureau (IB) chief Tapan Kumar Deka may get another tenure extension of a year, as the government intends to keep him in the office for reasons including the critical role he is playing in troubled Manipur and also the lack of adequately experienced senior officers in the country’s internal spy agency.
Deka, an IPS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre from the 1988 batch and a native of Assam, is considered an expert in matters relating to the North East. His extended tenure ends in June this year, but sources said he will likely get an extension.
Currently, there are no serving IB officers from the 1989-1992 IPS batches—the pool from which the government could typically consider selecting. Thus, it has developed cold feet about appointing any officer who belongs to a batch later than 1992. The IB has a tradition of getting its chief by promotion from within.