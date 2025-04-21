Madhya Pradesh to use AI alert to curb encroachments in forests

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh is set to use an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered real-time alert system for meticulously detecting and alerting about forest encroachment, illegal land use changes and environmental degradation.

The soon-to-be launched system empowers forest departments to detect encroachments, illegal land-use changes, and environmental degradation within days.

Initiated by DFO-Guna Akshay Rathore, the idea has been brought to the actualization stage under the supervision of top officers of the MP state forest department, including head of state’s forest force (HoFF) Aseem Shrivastava and additional principal chief conservator of forests BS Annigery.

The AI powered system is an Indian technology for forests built on Google earth engine. The system processes multi-temporal satellite datasets (Dynamic World v1, Sentinel-1 & Sentinel-2) and identifies even subtle land cover changes using a custom machine learning pipeline. Changes are flagged and pushed to a mobile app used by field staff.

Flags land changes

The new system generates alerts, flags significant changes in croplands, bare land, built-up, etc.