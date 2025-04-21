Meghalaya police bust criminal network facilitating 'illegal entry' of Bangladeshis

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya police, in coordination with Mumbai police, busted a criminal network that not only facilitated the illegal entry of Bangladeshi nationals but also used their bank accounts, opened with forged documents, to carry out banking and cyber frauds.

Officials said Meghalaya police had launched an operation on February 14 after receiving details that a group of suspected Bangladeshi nationals was travelling to Shillong from Guwahati by road. Five persons, including a child, were intercepted in Ri-Bhoi district and taken into custody.

They were found possessing Aadhaar and PAN cards, but it did not take long for the police to ascertain their Bangladeshi nationality. All of them had entered India months ago and travelled to Mumbai looking for jobs.

The infiltrators admitted that Shaikh Mohd Mujib of Mumbai had arranged Aadhaar and PAN cards for them. He is allegedly part of the network that arranged forged documents using fake address proofs and moved illegal immigrants to Indian cities through middlemen.